By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Accra, Sept.27, GNA - An eight member board of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) has been inaugurated with the call to explore other sources of revenue mobilisation to wean itself from government subvention.

The Board was charged to urgently prepare and submit various fees and levies of the GGSA's services to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources (MLNR) for onward submission to the Finance Ministry, and subsequent presentation to Parliament for consideration and approval.

They were also charged to explore other mineral resources that would diversify the mining economy, and curb the overdependence on traditional minerals like gold, bauxite and diamond.

Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, made the call in an address delivered on his behalf by Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, a Deputy Minister of the Ministry, at the inaugural ceremony, in Accra on Friday.

They were advised to make informed decisions on geo-scientific issues concerning mineral resources, ground water, environment, geo-hazards and land use planning.

This, he said, should be achieved through geoscientific research, investigations and provision of geoscientific data and information in a user-friendly manner to government, industry players and the public.

"The Board is therefore expected to assist in training in all disciplines to build the needed capacity to enable the Authority to deliver on its mandate to become a world-class geoscientific centre in Ghana," he stressed.

They were entreated to ensure effective land use planning, delineate potential mineralised areas for small scale mining, ensure continuous monitoring of seismic/earthquake and undertake geo-hazard mapping to enhance capacity and mitigate natural disasters.

Mr Philip Oduro Amoako, the Board Chairperson, on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the government for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to leverage on the vast expertise of the board members to accomplish its objectives.

He promised to collaborate with the universities to intensify research work on geoscientific mapping, which would lead to discovery of other viable mineral resources to diversify the mining economy.

He called for the establishment of Mineral Core Centre to enable mining firms to provide samples of their mineral ores for safe keeping.

This, he said, would ensure adequate data on available mineral resources in Ghana and provide a guide to government and potential investors.

Some of board members include Professor Patrick Agbesinyale, of the MLNR, Dr Daniel Boamah, acting Director General of the GGSA, Mrs Dorothy Afriyie Ansah, a representative of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice and Mr Lawrence Apaalse, Member.

They took the Oaths of Office, Allegiance and Secrecy.

