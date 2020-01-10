news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 10, GNA - The Ghana Federation of Disability (GFD) on Friday applauded government’s affirmative action measures to appoint Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).



This forms part of government’s 30 per- cent appointees in accordance with the Constitution of Ghana.

The federation said this in a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Mawunyor Yakor-Dagbar National President GFD.

It said Government issued a directive through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for the appointment of at least one Person with Disability to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

It said the directive was contained in section 4 of Appendix ‘B’ (Criteria for the selection of Appointees) of the Ministerial Guidelines dated December, 24, 2019 to open up local governance to more persons with disabilities participation and involvement.

"We are also pleased with the directive to district authorities to consult the branches of the Federation to ensure that the appointees have adequate knowledge and skills to effectively represent the voice of persons with disabilities in their respective districts," it stated.

It said they have conveyed the news to its members and branches across the country and urged them to get in touch with their MMDAs to actualise the provision and opportunity.

The Federation however urged the Government to ensure that all MMDAs complied strictly with this directive contained in the guideline in the spirit of Social inclusion, social equity and with the principle of 'Leaving No One Behind.

It said they were hopeful that the directive/guidelines would enable them deepen knowledge and acceptability of disability and Persons with Disabilities and contribute to the development of Disability Inclusive policies and programmes.

They hoped that the guidelines would not be set aside like previous ones issued in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2015 which were either not complied with or partially applied based on the wishes of the district authorities.

It said the federation and the entire Disability movement will keep on monitoring the process and outcome to ensure that its full intent and purpose is realised.

