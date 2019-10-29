news, story, article

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA



Adaklu Goefe (V/R), Oct. 29, GNA - Mr. Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu at the weekend advised the people of the area to get rid of the deadly inhibition syndrome of pull him down.

"This negative value only blocks our development process", he said.

Mr. Agbodza gave the advice when he addressed a colourful durbar of the chiefs of people of five communities at their maiden Goeviwo Za celebration at Adaklu Goefe.

The communities are Adaklu Goefe, Adaklu Kodzobi, Woadze, Tsrukpe and Goviefe.

The festival which was on the theme " reuniting Goeviwo for development " brought together the five communities who were said to have come from one ancestor, Togbe Goe but settled at different locations in the Volta region after migrating from Notsie in the Republic of Togo.

Mr. Agbodza said not until the people change from being stumbling blocks of each other’s progress, the area would continue to suffer from the self-inflicted weight of under-development and hardship.

He urged the people to rally behind and support individuals and organisations to achieve their goals.

"If we support people be it in education, business or politics, the end result is development and prosperity", he said.

Mr. Matthew Wormenor, Chairman of the Interim Planning Committee appealed to other descendant communities of Togbe Goe to join hands with them as proceeds from the festival would be given to the host community for their development projects.

GNA