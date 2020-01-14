news, story, article

Accra, Jan 14, GNA - The German Government has announced a 4.5 million Euros support for Ghana under a four-year project to fight deforestation and help restore forest landscape through sustainable wood energy value chain.



Christoph Retzlaff, the German Ambassador to Ghana, announced the package when he paid a courtesy call on Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resource in Accra.

The project, to be launched to be launced at Kintanpo in the Bono East Region, would involve the reforestation of 300 hectares of degraded land for sustainable energy wood production.

Added to that would be the restoration of 700 hectares of degrated natural forest and the introduction of energy efficiency charcoal kilns and cooking stoves.

Mr. Asomah-Cheremeh applauded the strong ties between Ghana and Germany and expressed appreciation for the assistance.

"We are very proud of your visit and we hope it will enhance the funds in the future," he added.

GNA