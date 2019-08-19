news, story, article

Sunyani, Aug. 19, GNA – The German-based Erich-Brost Institut, an International Journalism Institution has selected Mr. Dennis Peprah, a Chief Reporter with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to participate in its September School on Media and Migration.



The Robert Bosch Stiftung September School on Media and Migration to be held in Rabat, Morocco from September 9 to 14, aimed at building bridges between Journalists in Europe and Africa on migration.

Dubbed: “Journalism in a global context-challenge migration”, the Institut in close partnership with the Africa Institute of Media, Migration and Development (ANIMAD), the African Media Initiative (AMI) and Goethe Institute with funding from the Robert Bosch Stiftung is organising the September School.

Participants are expected to meet and interact with experts, migrants and Non-governmental organisations and other relevant institutions in Morocco during the five-day intensive media school, a letter signed by Professor Dr. Susanne Fengler of the Erich-Brost-Institut indicated.

GNA