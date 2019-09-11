news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA Special Correspondent in Morocco



Rabat (Morocco), Sept. 11, GNA – Dr Gotz Schmidt-Bremme, the German Ambassador to Morocco, has called for free movements of Africa people to facilitate rapid socio-economic growth and development of the continent.

He said free country to country movements in Africa would enhance trade liberalization and promote entrepreneurship development that would facilitate continental progress.

“Africa countries must not block each other, but capitalise on the huge economic potentials to develop the continent”, Dr Schmidt-Bremme said this when he interacted with journalists attending a five-day Media and Migration school, underway Rabat, Morocco.

Dubbed: “Journalism in a global context-challenge migration”, the event is being organized in close partnership with the Africa Institute of Media, Migration and Development (AIMMAD), the AMI and Goethe Institute with funding from the Robert Bosch Stiftung.

It aimed at building bridges between journalists in Europe and Africa on migration.

Dr Schmidt-Bremme said Africa has huge economic potential and leaders on the continent could easily identify, harness and tap such potential for socio-economic growth and transformation if they improve on inner cooperation.

“Africa leaders must be able to market their own economic potentials through trade liberalization” he added.

GNA