By Christopher Arko, GNA



Accra, March 21, GNA - Geo-Tech Systems Limited, dealers in surveying and mapping equipment, has donated equipment valued at GH₵100,350.00 to the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping in Accra to enhance teaching and learning.

The items included Sokkia intelligent total station with traversing accessories, drawing boards with drafting systems, large drawing protractors, surveyor field ranging poles, and wooden and aluminium tripods with lockers.

The rest were telescopic measuring rods, 5m aluminium levelling staffs, AD Plotter papers rolls, field camping tents, and field tarpaulin backpacks.

Mr Stephen Djaba, the Chief Executive of Geo-Tech Systems Limited, who presented the items, said the event also marked the Global Surveyors Day, observed on March 21.





He said the donation was in fulfilment of an appeal the School made to the company for support to train its manpower to feed the Surveying and Mapping Division of the Lands Commission.

Mr Djaba announced that the company had instituted a scholarship scheme for the School, which would award a student US$500 for excelling in any project topic each year.

He said the donation was timely, especially with the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ghana, where the Government would have to rely on the School for its expertise to map out areas where the cases were coming from.

Mr Djaba entreated the School Authorities to maintain the high standards the school was noted for in the sub-region and lauded it for training quality manpower to get rid of the unqualified surveyors whose work had partly contributed to the numerous land disputes in the country.

He indicated the readiness of the company to partner the School to offer the best practical training in the advent of digitization and modernization of surveying in Ghana.

Mr Jones Ofori-Buadu, the Deputy Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, who received the item on behalf of the School, said it would enhance the practical work in terms of geometric engineering as well as general teaching and learning.

Mr Ofori-Buadu said the donation was timely as the School was in short supply of such equipment for practical training and assured they would be used efficiently.

