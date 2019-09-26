news, story, article

Accra Sept. 26, GNA - The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection’s, Department of the Domestic Violence Secretariat has launched a Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (DV/SGBV) Rapid Response Centre to combat gender Violence in the Madina Municipal Assembly.

The programme, was aimed at empowering and educating women on the need for them to report instances of sexual or domestic violence.

The launch was a follow-up activity, which was organised in June, 2019 for selected Market Executives to equip them with knowledge on DV/SGBV to better respond to such issues at the market.

The Rapid Response Centre was geared towards creating awareness of the existence of the centres and services available to survivors of Domestic violence.

Hon. Madam. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation and Water resource who launched the Centre said it was for women and children who suffered from Domestic and other related violence.

She urged the women to report issues of violence to the Centre for the right actions and solutions to be sought.

She noted that issues of Domestic Violence and Gender-Base Violence would be taken through the appropriate channels and authorities for proper redress at the Centre.

Madam. Dapaah said it was not only women who suffered violence and abuses and that children and men too suffered some level of violence adding that the Response Centre came to address such issues.

She advised the people not to maltreat each other but rather live peacefully among each other.

The Sanitation Minister congratulated the market women for their activities, which she said was supporting government’s flagship programme, “Planting for Food and Jobs”.

She said there could have been hunger in the country without the market women since individuals could not go to the farm to bring home the farm produce.

She said market women were also one of the strong stakeholders of the country’s economy who were dedicated and responsible for the welfare people in the country.

She urged the women to ensure environmental cleanliness and use the litter bins provided by the assembly to ensure proper sanitation.

