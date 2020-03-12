news, story, article

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA



Accra, March 12, GNA - The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has presented an award to Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), an NGO, for its supportive role in advancing the wellbeing of women and young people in Ghana.

The award was presented to the HFFG, a national community-based women, children and youth focused non-governmental organisation at a Dinner and Awards ceremony held in Accra as part of celebrations to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

The Awards ceremony held on the theme: “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”, was to honour and appreciate some individuals and deserving institutions for their immense contributions to the quest for gender equality and women empowerment in Ghana.

It was also to celebrate all women, recognize their hard work and dexterity, which had contributed in making them assertive, bold and have “a voice in consensus building for national development”.

A citation presented to Mrs Cecilia Senoo, the Executive Director of HFFG, by the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison read: “Hope for Future Generations has been supportive of all health-related activities of the Department of Gender as well as International Women’s Day”.





The Ministry, in particular, congratulated Mrs Senoo for her role in helping a lot of women and youth in the national HIV, Malaria and Tuberculosis response.

Mrs Morrison said the Awards ceremony was in line with the Ministry’s resolve to motivate and honour deserving individuals, institutions and media houses who have contributed to achieving gender equality in the country.

The Reverend Dr. Comfort Asare, the Director for the Department of Gender, explained that the ceremony was also to bring to the fore, the exceptional strides that some young ladies from poor backgrounds have made it, despite all challenges that confronted them.





She, therefore called on all other women to strive for success no matter the circumstance they found themselves in.

In a response, Mrs Senoo, thanked the Gender Ministry and the Department of Gender for the recognition, promising HFFG’s continuous support to improve the lives of women and girls.

HFFG seeks to improve the health and socio-economic status of women, children and young people through innovative and acceptable participatory strategies.

It has over the last 18 years been at the forefront of various community interventions aimed at realizing a nation free of discrimination where women, children and young people have equal opportunities to develop their full potential.

GNA