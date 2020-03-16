news, story, article

By Joyce Danso, GNA



Accra, March 16, GNA - The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has called on its members to remain calm and assist in the education drive in their communities, so that people will understand the guidelines put in place by authorities.



The GBA says it would hold extensive consultation with the Judicial Secretary regarding the current heightened concerns about the Corona Virus.

In statement cited by the GNA, the Association said its President was apprised of all the preparation the Judicial Service had made to prevent the spread of the virus, including the procurement and distribution of industrial sanitizers and ensuring that all the protocols announced were strictly observed.

The statement further indicated its President, Mr Tony Forson “intends to meet the Lord Chief Justice today March 16, 2020 to make a strong case for the suspension of court sitting for at least the next 14 days, while contingency plans are made for limited court sitting taking into consideration the social distance advice”.

It further entreated all to “be each other’s keeper in these difficult times.”

Ghana has so far recorded six cases of COVID-19 as at Sunday March 15.

In the wake of that, President Nana Addo has called for the suspension of all social activities such as funerals, church services among other to curb the spread of the pandemic.

GNA