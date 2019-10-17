news, story, article

By Albert Allotey, GNA



Accra, Oct. 17, GNA - The National House of Chiefs has registered Gbɛtsↄↄlↄ Nii Ashitey Akomfra III, as the Paramount Chief of Teshie with effect from September 27, 2019.

This is in pursuant to the provisions of Section 57 of the Chieftaincy Act 2008 (Act 759) and vide serial number 933 in the record of the National Register of Chiefs.

This was made known in a statement signed by Mr Reginald Abam Kwei, the Secretary of the Teshie Mantse Palace and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday.

The statement said Gbɛtsↄↄlↄ Nii Ashitey Akomfra was installed as the 18th Teshie Mantse in line with Teshie Customary Law and Usage on December 18, 2014.

The statement appealed to the citizens of Teshie to bury their differences since all the mandatory customary and statutory installation processes were completed.

It asked the people to join hands with the Paramount Chief to tackle the common problems of poverty, poor sanitation, education and under-development facing the community.

The statement assured that pragmatic steps would be taken to regularise the statuses of all existing traditional office holders in Teshie so that every de facto office holder is guaranteed a befitting chieftaincy role under the new Teshie Chieftaincy paradigm.

It expressed gratitude to Dr Kotei Dzanie, Member of the Council of State, Mr Kofi Dzamesi, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Nii Adzei Kraku II, Tema Mantse, Mr Ishmael Ashitey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, and Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku for their role in bringing to the end the 35 years interregnum at Teshie.

