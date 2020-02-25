news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - The Ghana Armed Forces Tuesday said it is investigating allegations made against some staff of the 37 Military Hospital.



"Based on the outcome of the investigations, the Hospital Management would take the requisite actton in line with its rules and regulations," GAF said in a statement signed by Colonel E. Aggrey - Quarshie.

This follows public concerns and criticisms following a video aired by Asempa FM on some social media platforms.

"In the said video, a complainant made various allegations against some members of staff of the 37 Military Hospital," the statement said.

"The Ghana Armed Forces wishes to inform the public and especially patrons of the Hospital that preliminary investigations have already commenced into the matter with a view to ascertaining the full facts.

"In the meantime, we wish to assure all patients, their families and patrons of the Hospital, of our best endeavours to offer professional services at all times".

In the said video, the brother of a patient, who died in the Hospital last year, after undergoing surgery accuses some staff of negligence and extortion.

GNA