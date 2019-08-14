news, story, article

By Dennis Osei Gyamfi, GNA



Accra, Aug 14, GNA - The Ghana Armed Forces Regular Career Course (RCC) 34 and Short Service Commission / Special Duties 33 have commissioned a mechanised borehole at the Dzorwulu Special School as part of events to mark its Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The 180-metre deep mechanised borehole is connected to overhead water tanks to the Boys Dormitory’s ablution of the school.

The Group also donated bedsheets, toiletries, nebulizers, and hand sanitizers to the Children’s Ward of the 37 Military Hospital before presenting two projectors and nine-footer deep freezer to the Ghana Military Academy, their alma mater.

Colonel Fred Ntiri, Group President, who led the group to make the presentations at separate events in Accra, said the Group was happy to give back to humanity as a way of appreciation to the society.

The donations formed part of the Group’s 25th anniversary celebration on the theme; “25 years of Quality Training: Service to Humanity.”

He gave the assurance that, the group would continue to contribute their quota to the service of humanity in every area of life they found themselves.

He said the group was proud to have had the current Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), who was then Major Obed Boamah Akwa, as their Special Division 33 Course Commander.

Mr Frederick Tetteh, Assistant Headmaster of the Dzorwulu Special School, thanked the group for the gesture and urged the public to follow suit.

He said, access to water was a big challenge for the students who had to go through uncomfortable situations before getting water and the mechanised borehole would help in maintaining clean washrooms and improve the health conditions of the dormitory.

Major General William Omani-Agyekum, the Commandant of the Military Academy and Training School (MATS) congratulated the group on their 25th anniversary and thanked them for the donation.

He urged the present intake of officer cadets to emulate their senior officers and come back to help in the future and admonished the group to stay focus and united as they were.

Some of the representatives of the group who were present at the events included; Colonels Franklin Worlanyo Agbebo – Public Relations Officer, Glover Annan, Ishmael Boglo, Francis Sasu, Charles Budu Kumi, Richard Kinney, John Ampadu, Albert Sinson Ogaja, Gp Capt Nii Mills, and Mr Fred Chidi.

The group were commissioned on 12th August, 1994 as Officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) from the Ghana Military Academy (GMA) with a total of 68 intakes.

The RRC 34 and SSC/SD 33 Intakes have majority of their members serving now as Colonels (Col) and Group Captains (Gp. Cpt) with some on United Nations Peacekeeping Missions, whilst others have retired and veered into different fields of practice

