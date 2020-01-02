news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Jan 02, GNA - Mrs Beauty Emefa Nartey, the Executive Secretary,Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has extended a New Year Goodwill Message to all Ghanaians.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Thursday in Accra, Mrs Nartey urged all Ghanaians to deeply reflect on the cost and impact of corruption on Ghana’s development and peace.

"As an illegal venture, corruption represents a bold and shameless affront to our human rights and every international effort at human development including; the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," she stated.

"We call on Ghanaians to reflect, rethink and re-Commit to the Fight Against Corruption this year."

With regards to preparation towards the 2020 general election, the Executive Secretary said: "It is important for every citizen to commit to saying no to electoral malpractice and violence".

She noted that this would promote peace and development, and solidify Ghana’s democratic credentials among its peers.

"We therefore call on all stakeholders, especially the youth, to desist from all forms of electoral malpractice and violence and rather channel their energies and passion to ensuring a peaceful election 2020," she said.

"We urge them to actively monitor the electioneering process as a proven method for increased transparency and accountability."

The GACC is a unique cross-sectoral grouping of public, private and civil society organisations (CSOs) with a focus on promoting good governance and fighting corruption in Ghana.

GNA