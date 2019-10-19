news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Avevi (V/R), Oct. 19, GNA - The fourth phase of the Ghanaians Against Child Abuse (GACA) campaign has been taken to 16 communities in four districts of the Volta Region to help raise awareness on child rights issues.

The campaign is a collaboration between the ministries of Children and Social Protection, Local Government and Rural Development and Education, and the Canadian Government, USAID, Korean International Cooperation Agency, and UNICEF, under a Child Protective Social Drive initiative.

Mr Kassim Mireku, the Head of Programmes at the Volta Regional Office of the Centre for National Culture (CNC), told the Ghana News Agency that the campaign kick-started in the Region on October 15 at Avega and Ave Dakpa in the Akatsi North District, and continued to the Adaklu, Central Tongu and the North Dayi districts with performances by the drama group of the CNC.

At one such durbar held at Ave Avevi in the Akatsi North District, the attention of community members was drawn, through the skit, to a number of issues including child abuse, educational and sexual rights, and adolescent health.

The play, titled; “Our Children,” was written by Nii Commey for UNICEF and directed by Jude Kubiti of the Volta CNC, which explored issues of teenage pregnancy, sanitation, and child online protection.

The communities were also engaged by resource persons from the Health Service, the Gender Ministry, and the Ghana Education Service.

Madam Linda Quist, the Akatsi North Social Welfare Officer, asked parents not to maltreat or exploit their children, and detailed how excessive labour and corporal punishment affected child development.

She stressed the need for parents to provide the right environment at home for their children’s development and asked them to respond promptly to their educational, health and welfare needs.

Madam Quist cautioned parents against allowing their girls to help male teachers at home.

Xoese Ashigbi, a Nutritionist at the District Health Directorate, urged parents to encourage their girls, above 10 years, to take the iron folic supplement to boost their blood levels and perform well in school.

GACA was launched in 2017 to help prevent all forms of abuses against children nationwide.

GNA