By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 18, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid glowing tribute to the late Togbega Gabusu VI, describing him, as "a friend of all seasons."

He said Togbega Gabusu was a firm and loyal friend, upright, honest and a forthright person - was never afraid to speak his mind on any matter regardless of who was in power.

"Such people are rare in our country and deserves to be celebrated."

This was when he signed a book of condolence in memory of the late Paramount Chief of the Gbi Traditional Area, in Hohoe, during his three-day tour of the Oti and Volta Regions.

President Akufo-Addo said the government would give a facelift to the Hohoe town roads in honour of the late traditional ruler.

He called for the Traditional Council to be more diligent in its selection of his successor so as to sustain the traditional area on the path of peace and progress.

Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi Wegbe, on behalf of Togbe Worde IV, Acting President of the Gbi Traditional Council, expressed gratitude to the President for the support.

He said the Council had noted the President's keen interest in their affairs and the warm relations that existed between him and the late chief, adding that, his presence there to sign the book of condolence attested to their strong bond of friendship.

He acknowledged the significant progress the area was seeing, citing the construction of a 5,000 capacity stadium and a mini hydro-power plant at Alavanyo.

The President was accompanied by Mr. Kofi Dzamesi, Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Dr. Archibald Yaw Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, Mr. Kwasi Amoako Atta, Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr. John Peter Amewu, Minister for Energy and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Hohoe, Mr. Makafui Woanya, the Volta Regional NPP Chairman and members of the party.

