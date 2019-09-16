news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Cape Coast, Sept. 16, GNA - An 18-day exceptional contemporary photo exhibition that threw more light and demonstrated the profound cultural heritage of Ghana through photographs has ended in Cape Coast.



Mounted under the theme “Ghana- Our cultural Heritage” to promote Ghana’s tourism and cultural heritage and attractions, the exhibition attracted thousands of patrons including tourists from across the World.

It was put together by FYNNeXhibits, a Cape Coast based photographic consulting firm with support from the 2019 PANAFEST and “the year of return” for Africans in the Diaspora.

It among others sought to educate both Ghanaians and Africans in the Diaspora on the history of Ghana and to market the country as a potential investment destination, bringing communities in Africa together in the spirit of re-uniting them.

Mr Thomas Fynn, Executive Director of FYNNeXhibits, explained that the initiative of mounting the exhibition on Ghana’s endowment, was home grown and sought to generate attitudinal change, cultural renewal and a new sense of patriotism especially among the youth.

“FYNNeXhibits has traveled extensively to mount exhibitions and conferences outside Ghana and has observed that there are no pictures which sell Ghana at her embassies abroad and would humbly wish to provide them with photographs on tourism and investment potentials to market Ghana outside its borders,” he said.

A multi-purpose community complex centre is being constructed at Moree by “FYNNeXhibits to nurture the artistic talents of the youth for them to become responsible adults by curbing the unemployment and rural-urban migration problems in the Moree community.

The project, Mr. Fynn explained would include vocational training sections, fabrication shop and 800 seater capacity entertainment centre with theatre hall for cultural performances, music studio, photo exhibition gallery among others.

Mr Fynn has therefore called on the Government and other cooperate bodies to assist his company to complete the project, which was about 40 percent compete to give the youth in the whole of Central Region hope.

Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, expressed delight about the works of “FYNNeXhibits, saying “his works tell the whole life of this country and the individuals, the culture and activities that goes on in our daily lives”.

He described Mr Fynn as somebody who was devoted to his work and tried to portray the culture of Ghana to the rest of the world and encouraged him to continue with the good works.

The Oguaa Omanhen noted that for some reasons, Ghanaians especially the youth did not value their culture, but insisted that Ghanaians must learn and portray their distinctive culture in a positive light.

“We have been bombarded with television and what goes on outside our country and some people are also driving away the youth from participating in our culture. You must understand that we are Ghanaians we have our way of doing things.

“If we do not learn these things, we would find ourselves hanging in the air and we will not belong to Ghana or anywhere else,” he added.

Mr Adjetey Dsane, a veteran broadcast journalist who was at the event, asked the media to identify and partner with institutions and agencies that were responsible for the promotion of the country’s cultural heritage.

Mr Fynn is celebrating 43 years as an international prolific photographer who has contributed immensely towards the promotion of tourism in the country through the coverage and production of photographs of socio-economic events.

He has acquired extensive experience as a result of his involvement in several tourism and investment promotion projects.

