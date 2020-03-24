news, story, article

By Rita Avoka, GNA

Bolgatanga, March 24, GNA - Women traders in Bolgatanga markets have called on Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) to fumigate the two markets in the Township, as soon as possible, to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, the Upper East regional capital, Mrs Grace Adu-Opoku, a trader, said fumigating the markets would help prevent the outbreak of other infectious diseases, apart from COVID-19.

Mrs Opoku said even though closing down the markets for some days would have an effect on sales and their source of livelihood, it was better to consider the welfare of the nation at large.

The MLGRD has started fumigating markets in the country as part of measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and improve hygiene conditions in major buying and selling centres.

Describing the coronavirus pandemic as 'trying times', Mrs Opoku urged all to comply with the President's directive to observe a national fasting day on Wednesday March 25, 2020, in order to seek God's intervention.

Madam Fatima Ballah, another trader called on authorities to intensify campaign on awareness creation as most market women did not have much knowledge on the virus and how to protect themselves and their neighbours.

She urged the people in the region to stop being complacent and adhere seriously to all safety measures.

She said high demand for hand sanitizers coupled with a shortage in supply had led to increase in its prices and urged government to subsidise its cost.

A visit to some markets, showed that safety measures such as social distancing, covering of mouths when sneezing or coughing among others were not being observed.

The Bolgatanga municipality has two markets, the ‘Old Market’ and the ‘New Market’, both well patronized on market days.

GNA