Accra, Aug. 15, GNA - The Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International, Ayeyi Chapter, with the support of Bukom Fitness and Physio, has offered free medical screening at the Trust Sports Emporium for residents of Ga Mashie and surrounding suburbs.

The free medical screening exercise covered hypertension, hepatitis, diabetes and eye related disorders, among others.

There was also an opportunity for blood donation.

In all, more than 150 people took advantage of the event to check their health status.

Mr Ben Kweku-Duah, Operations Manager for Bukom Fitness & Physio, said total health and fitness is a priority and members of the communities are close to our heart.

“We are committed to achieving a perfect collision of the two; the total health and fitness of the people in our community, and this event delivered exactly that,” he said.

Bukom Fitness & Physio shall continue to seek opportunities to drive this agenda and we are grateful for the partnership offered by the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship, he said.

“While we look for similar opportunities we will continue to offer best-in-class service in our state-of-the-art Fitness Club and Physiotherapy Centre to all who require greater improvement in their total health and fitness,” he added.

The Trust Sports Emporium is an international-standard sports facility in Accra that houses six different sports facilities including the famous Bukom Boxing Arena, the Bukom Fitness & Physio and the Ga Mashie Hall.

GNA