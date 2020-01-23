news, story, article

Accra, Jan 23, GNA – The French Government Challenge 2020 for young African Entrepreneurs has opened.



A statement issued by the French Embassy in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency, urged young African entrepreneurs, who could offer innovative and sustainable solutions to enroll in the competition.

It said interested young African entrepreneurs must enroll in the "Challenge of 1,000" before January 31.

The statement noted that the winners would be invited to present their projects at the Africa-France Summit in Bordeaux from the 4th to the 6th of June.

GNA