By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA

Nsawam (E/R), Jan. 20, GNA – Mr Frank Annoh Dompreh, the Member of Parliament of Nsawam-Adoagyiri, has been enstooled the Nkosuohene (development chief) of Ahama Ahama Kwasikrom in the Eastern Region.

He bears the stool name; Nana Odumgya Duodu Annoh Dompreh II.

He swore the Oath of Allegiance to Nana Asong Kwadwo II, the Chief of Ahama Ahama Kwasikrom, and the people at the weekend.

Nana Dompreh, in an address, said education was his priority and pledged to construct a library complex for the town as his personal contribution to enhance teaching and learning.

He advised the school children to take their studies seriously to climb higher the educational ladder while encouraging parents to enrol their children in school to benefit from the Government’s Free Senior High School Policy.

He said he would use his good offices as the MP to rehabilitate the 14.6 kilometre road from Ahwerase near Nsawam to Pakro through to Ahama Ahama and Kwasikrom to facilitate the transportation of goods and services.

Nana Asong Kwadwo welcomed the new Nkosuohene and commended him for his pledge to undertake developmental projects for the town, notably the library complex.

He gave the assurance that the traditional authorities would ensure every child of school-going age was enrolled, especially the girl-child, to prevent teenage pregnancy.

He advised the youth to shun alcoholism and other social vices, which could jeopardise their future.

