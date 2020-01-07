news, story, article

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA



Accra, Jan. 7, GNA - Mr Frank Adjei, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rema-Jason Company Limited, Lovers Band, Rema-Jason Ventures, Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited, has been honoured for his outstanding contribution to the socio-economic development of Ghana.

He was recognised for his contribution for the creation of over 100,000 jobs for Ghanaians in assisting

Government to reduce the rate of unemployment in the Country.

Mr Frank Adjei received his Award in Accra during the Presidential Globe African Heroes Honours Awards organised by the Pan African Heroes Foundation in collaboration with the Rectitude International Mission and Bureau of Research on Governance, Commerce and Administration.

Mr Adjei was honoured alongside Osei Kwame Despite, Chairman of the Despite Group, Ernest Ofori, Chairman of the Special Ice Group, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Agriculture, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Kwame Kyei, Chairman and CEO of Unity Group and Mr. Daniel Domelevor, the Auditor General.

Others were Nana Ato Dadzie, Former Chief of Staff in the Rawlings Administration, Mr. Razak Kojo Opoku, Founder and President of Concerned Voters Movement, Mr. Stephen Appiah, Former Captain of the National Team, Black Stars, Mr. Fadda Dickson, Managing Director of Despite Media Group, Mr. Kwame Sefa Kayi, a Broadcast Journalist.

The rest were Nana Kwadwo Gyasi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nana Kwadwo Gyasi Company Limited, Mr Alfred Korlie Matey, CEO of Freddie's Corner) and a host of other reputable companies and individual Businessmen.

Mr Adjei is a Philanthropist and has touched many lives positively.

He provides Scholarships to the needy, but brilliant students, supports Churches, Universities, Orphanages and deprived Communities in Ghana.

