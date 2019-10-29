news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Oct 29, GNA - France Volontaires - Ghana, in collaboration with the French Embassy in Ghana and the Alliance Francaise, Accra, have marked the 2019 edition of the French Volunteering Day.

French Volunteering Day is organised every year by France Volontaires in 23 countries around the world to promote the commitment of French Volunteers and the involvement of sending and host organisations.

The event, which was also in line with the 10th anniversary celebration of France Volontaires –Ghana, was held on the theme: “Reciprocity for tomorrow’s volunteering”.

Operating in Ghana for over 10 years, “France Volontaires” is accredited by the French Government to enable many French volunteers to carry out missions with approved associations and institutions.

Mr Moussa Bah, Regional Representative of France Volontaires in Ghana, speaking at the event, said the Day offered participants a public space for exchange, sharing experiences, promotion, and enhancement of the many actions carried out by French volunteers and the host Organisation.

He said Ghana, since 2017 had joined countries that deploy young volunteers to France, as between 2017 and 2019, nine young Ghanaians would be sent to France, including five for this year, adding that “of these five, three have already left and the other two will leave on 4th November ”.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Madam Anne Sophie Avè, the French Ambassador to Ghana, said this initiative was an opportunity for Ghanaian volunteers to learn the French language, make new friends and promote the Ghanaian culture in France.

She said France was ready to welcome these volunteers, to learn from each other and was hopeful that this would strengthen the relations between the two countries.

Madam Avè said on the other hand, French Volunteers who visited Ghana could also talk about Ghana when they return, saying, this development had been discussed during a Presidential visit to France in July, which witnessed the signing of an agreement.

Madam Belinda Ngmenbuobo Banoenumah, a former volunteer, also told GNA that she enjoyed her stay in France and had many experiences that informed certain choices she was making today.

Madam Banoenumah, who said she was currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Migration Studies at the University of Ghana, also told GNA that during her stay she had the opportunity to share the Ghanaian and African culture with the people of France and Europeans in general.

