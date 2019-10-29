news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Oct 25, GNA - Madam Anne Sophie Avè, the French Ambassador to Ghana, says the international voluntary missions for exchange and solidarity could be used to strengthen the cooperation between the two nations.

She said France did not have a long history with Ghana as compared to Ghana’s neighbouring countries and it was important for the two countries to learn from each other’s culture, network and share ideas tailored towards solving challenges in society.

Madam Avè made these remarks in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the commemoration of the 2019 French Volunteering Day.

The event, which was held at the Alliance Française in Accra, was also in line with the 10th anniversary celebration of France Volontaires-Ghana.

Operating in Ghana for over 10 years, “France Volontaires” is accredited by the French Government to enable many French volunteers to carry out missions with approved associations and institutions.

French Volunteering Day is organised every year by France Volontaires in 23 countries around the world to promote the commitment of French Volunteers and the involvement of sending and host organisations.

Madam Avè

said to make this dynamic of exchange effective, it required the commitment and cooperation of French actors, notably the Alliance française d’Accra, and the French Embassy in Ghana through the Service de Coopération et d’ Action Culturelle.

“I remain convinced that the political will, already shown by the Ghanaian authorities at the highest level to create the necessary conditions for the development of national and international voluntary work, will make Ghana, in the near future, a real country of exchange and solidarity”, he added.

Mr Emmanuel Labrande, Director of Alliance Française, Accra, also described the initiative as a huge exposure for the younger generation and commended beneficiaries of the programme for their dedication to the initiative and described it as “great for humanity”.

GNA