By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 05, GNA- Four institutions in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region have condoled with the Gbi Traditional Council on the demise of Togbega Gabusu VI, President of the Council.

They are the Hohoe Municipal Hospital, Hohoe Municipal Health Directorate, the Bank of Ghana-Hohoe and the Volta School for the Deaf.

They presented bottles of Castle Bridge, boxes of mineral water and cash amounts to the Council.

Dr. Pius Mensah, Medical Superintendent of the Municipal Hospital and Acting Municipal Health Director, said Togbega Gabusu played a major role in issues of healthcare delivery in the Municipality, adding that "he was really good to us".

He said the health system in the Municipality would forever be grateful to the late chief for his role in the upgrade of the status of the Municipal Hospital to a Regional Hospital.

Mr. Victor Akakpo, Volta Regional Manager of the Bank of Ghana who led the delegation of staff of the Bank, said the Bank in accordance with tradition was commiserating with the Council.

Dr. Michael Castro Mawuli Cudjoe, Headmaster of the Volta School of the Deaf on behalf of management and staff of the School, extended their deepest condolences to the Council.

Togbe Adzofuwusu IV, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Atabu on behalf of Togbe Worde IV, Acting President of the Gbi Traditional Council and Divisional Chief of Gbi-Kpeme expressed gratitude to the institutions for the gesture.

He said the Council would continue to provide the enabling environment for the growth and development of public and private institutions, adding that any further plans concerning the funeral rites of Togbega Gabusu would be communicated to them.

