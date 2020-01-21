news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi– Mensah / Deborah Osei- Twum, GNA



Obengkrom (W/R), Jan 21, GNA - Four illegal miners who were trapped to death in a Galamsey pit at Obengkrom have been retrieved and sent to the Axim Hospital Morgue.

The Police identified the deceased as Ebiadjoe from Braimah, 37 years old, Thomas Kwoffie from Kabee, aged 30, Comfort Cudjoe from Maadeasei, 28 years old, and Monica Mensah an indigene of Aba, aged 30.

DSP Olivia Adiku, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that at about 1130hours yesterday, the Salma Police were informed that some individuals engaged in ‘galamsey’ at Obengkrom have been trapped in a pit.

She said a Police follow up to the pit site, revealed that the deceased sustained various degree of injuries on their bodies before passing out.

Their bodies have since been transported to the Axim Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

GNA