By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Nkawkaw (E/R), Oct. 2, GNA - Four communities in the Kwahu West Municipality are to be connected to the national grid to enhance development in the area.

The project, which forms part of the government’s Rural Electrification Program, is to ensure that hard to reach communities have access to electricity.

The beneficiary communities include Kontompa, Asuboni No.3, Atawase and Adampasu.

Speaking at an Assembly meeting held at Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality, Mr Yaw Owusu- Addo, the Municipal Chief Executive, said everything has been put in place for the project to start soon.

He said it is the goal of government to provide every community with their fair share of development.

Mr Owusu-Addo urged the public to cooperate with the contractors to ensure the smooth implementation of the project.

