Accra, Sept. 24, GNA - Operation Vanguard Personnel in an operation conducted on Friday has resulted in the arrest of four Chinese nationals suspected of engaging in illegal mining activities in the Adansi South District in the Ashanti Region.



The suspects who were arrested on Friday, September 20th were, Zhou Jianxu, 55, Huang Qiang, 46, Li Si Va, 47, and Li Kon Fon, 45. They have since been handed over to the Regional Immigration office in Obuasi for further action.

This was contained in a statement issued to the Ghana News Agency by Captain Andy Sowatey, Public Relations Officer of Operation Vanguard.

The statement said in other operations, two locals suspected of illegal mining were arrested in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality in the Western Region.

"The suspects were handed over to Abosso Police for further action.

In the same operation, eight excavators, 12 water pumping machines, a locally manufactured pistol, military uniforms and a pair of boots were seized", the statement said.

