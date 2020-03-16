news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, March 16, GNA - As part of its commitment to support the needy and the less-privileged in society, Crime Check Foundation (CCF) has presented GH¢19,000 to Mr Enoch Appiagyei, a street hawker.

Initially, the duster seller, was given GH¢600.00 to support his trade for which, he cried his heart out uncontrollably.

Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of CCF, who presented the cash to Mr Appiagyei and the wife at their home around Kasoa said he nearly fainted after the presentation.'

He said the GH¢19,000 presented to him as donations from 44 donors, after they aired a video of his situation.

Mr Kwarteng, who is also a Broadcast Journalist with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation said their Street Charity Series was premised on the idea that there were many in Ghana who lived virtually in prisons outside prison because of poverty.

He said they provided livelihood support for many poor individuals and families.

"Poverty is indeed a disease, we could not believe seeing the deplorable conditions under which he lived with his wife and children," he added.

He said Management of the Foundation decided to open a bank account for him, which was done and Appiagyei would carry one from there.

He commended all partners and donors, who contributed to the support of the young man.

"We can all make the world a better place with the little we do for others in need," he said.

Appiagyei expressed gratitude to the management of CCF and its donors for their continuous support to the needy in society and other inmates in the county's various prisons.

GNA