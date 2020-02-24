news, story, article

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA



Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – Miss Mary Ndoo Azure, a Nursing Assistant has received an amount of GH¢1,000.00 to boost her orange trade.

Miss Azure who completed Zuarangu Nursing Training College in 2017, is yet to be posted to a medical facility.

Rather than stay home, the Nursing Assistant decided to sell oranges to improve the livelihood of her family.

Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation (CCF) told the GNA that the foundation was touched by story and decided to support her.

He said the Foundation's philanthropic project is driven by the fact that many Ghanaians live virtually in prisons outside prison because of poverty.

He said the Foundation has provided livelihood support for many poor individuals and families and appealed to government to give the Ministry of Health the needed clearance to employ nurses awaiting posting.

Miss Azure expressed gratitude to the Foundation, its donors and partners for their support and urged other individuals to come on board to support the activities of the Foundation.

The Nursing Assistant, who lives and sells her oranges at Odorkor traffic light said, it was a difficult situation for her but she was determined to support her family after school, hence, her decision to sell oranges to survive.





She expressed the hope that government would give the financial clearance to the Ministry of Health to start posting them to health facilities.

