By Patience Gbeze, GNA

Accra, Aug. 19, GNA – The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Kotoka International Airport (KIA) Regional Command has received 40 deportees from the United States of America on board a chartered Boeing 777-OAE328 Omini air International flight.

The Ghanaians aged between 21 and 70 years, made up of 38 males and two females, who were deported for various offences, ranging from trafficking of banned substance, assault, vehicle theft, burglary, fraud, domestic violence and immigration related issues.

They were admitted into the country after going through the necessary disembarkation formalities, including screening to authenticate their nationalities.

An official statement issued by the Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) Barbara Sam, Public Relations Officer, KIA and copied the Ghana News Agency, said 38 of them arrived on Travel Certificates issued by the Ghana Mission in Washington DC, USA, whilst the other two travelled on Ghanaian Passports.

According to the statement the deportees came from various Regions of the country, with 16 of them coming from the Greater Accra, 10 from Ashanti region, two each from Bono, Western and Central, and three from the Volta region.

Present at the exercise were officials of the GIS, Security Agencies and the National Disaster Management Organisation, who ensured that the deportees were transported to their respective destinations.

In another development, 12 Ghanaian females have also been deported from Saudi Arabia for staying illegally in that country.

The statement said the females, aged between 20 and 30, arrived on board an Ethiopia Airline Flight, with Travel Certificates.

“The Ladies, most of them Junior High School and Senior High School graduates, were working as domestic helps, Store keepers and fuel attendants,” it added.

Eight of them are from the Northern region, one each from the Bono and Central regions and two from Oti Region. They were handed over to the Bureau of National Investigations for further action and had since been released to join their families.

