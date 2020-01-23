news, story, article

Sunyani, Jan. 23, GNA – The Forsports Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sunyani East Rotary Club to provide medical devices to deprived health facilities nationwide.



The deal will pave way for the two charitable organisations to source both international and local funding to procure medical equipment for delivery.

A statement signed and issued by Mr. Christopher Forsy, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Forsports Foundation to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani on Thursday, said the MoU also provided a framework for collaboration and participation of both organisations to support the under-privileged to have access to better healthcare.

It said: "This agreement facilitates the establishment of channels of communication that permit the creation and interchanging of information to develop proposals for sourcing and procuring hospital equipment and humanitarian aids to be distributed to deprived health facilities across the country."

According to the statement, Mr. Eric Adu Gyamfi, the President of Sunyani East Rotary Club and Mr. Forsy signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations at a ceremony in Sunyani.

It quoted Mr Gyamfi as saying:“I am highly excited by this new partnership for the fact that it gives us another opportunity to do good to society. This is because Rotarians are committed to the service of humanity and this gives us another avenue to further that objective”.

"The sourcing and procurement of these medical equipment for the health facilities would help strengthen our mandate to provide good health and well-being to the people, as part of our foundation’s focus to help achieve SDGs Goal 3."

Forsports Foundation is an NGO that uses sporting activities to promote social development, while Sunyani East Rotary Club is a member of Rotary International with District number 9102.

GNA