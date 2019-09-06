news, story, article

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA



Koforidua, Sept. 6, GNA - Justice Sophia Ophilia Adjebea Adinyira, a retired judge of the Supreme Court, has been installed as the first lay Canon of the Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church.

The installation ceremony was performed by the Bishop of the Koforidua Dioces of the Anglican Church, Right Reverend Felix Odei Annancy at the St Peter’s Anglican Cathedral at Koforidua.

Preaching the sermon to mark the day which also marks the 70th birthday of Justice Mrs Adinyira, Most Reverend (rtd) Robert G. A. Okine, the first Bishop of the Diocese, called on people seeking political positions in the country, to be patriotic and place the interest of the county first in whatever they do.

He urged Christian parents not to leave their children in the house when they are going to church but to take them along to the church service.

Most Reverend Okine expressed his appreciation to Justice Mrs Adinyira for her service to the Anglican Church and Ghana and congratulated her on her new appointment.

Lay Canon is an honour conferred on personalities by a diocese or province of the Anglican Church for their sterling work, social justice and service in the church.

Such personalities are expected to bring their expertise and experience to bear on the service of the church and they can assist in administering the Chalice in any parish they visit.

Such personalities could also be given special assignments in fundraising, evangelism, church planting, investment projects, and in business ventures.

Justice Mrs Adinyira has served the Anglican Church at various positions in the Koforidua, Diocese, Ghana and in Africa.

