news, story, article

By Gifty Amofa, GNA



Accra, Feb. 14, GNA - Mr Aquinas Tawiah Quansah, former Minister for Central Region and Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, has endorsed the ‘Watch Your Tongue,’ (WYT) Campaign.

He has therefore urged Ghanaians to get involved in the campaign by speaking pleasant words to fellow citizens, friends and even their opponents, especially during political campaigns.

The former Minister stated during interaction with some volunteers of the WYT Campaign Group led by Sergeant Daniel Kwasi Ofori-Appiah, Founder of the campaign.

Mr Quansah urged Ghanaians to be mindful of their speeches before, during and after the upcoming elections.

“We should bear in mind that the tongue can destroy, words we speak can either destroy or heal, let us be part of the healing process, let us speak pleasant words,” he added.

Mr Quansah said Ghana would be a better place for all to live in “if Ghanaians watched their speeches. Let your words be sweet and pleasant so that tomorrow, when you are asked to swallow, it would not be bitter in your mouth”.

The group is made up of hundreds of volunteers from across the country and led by Sergeant Ofori-Appiah, popularly known as Officer KOA.

Sergeant Ofori-Appiah said, the campaign, which was introduced in 2015 was to inculcate in the populace the habit of using pleasant language in their day-to-day activities.

It is also to sensitise the citizenry on acceptable language use, both written and spoken, on social and traditional media, as well as gestures to foster unity amongst the people, irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation.

The Campaign, he said, was not limited to Ghana alone but that he was willing to make his voice to be heard in other countries including the United Kingdom, Spain, USA and Dubai through interviews on radio.

GNA