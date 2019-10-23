news, story, article

By Caesar Abagali, GNA



Wa, Oct. 23, GNA - Alhaji Shahnun Mogtari, a Member of the Council of State who died on Monday has been buried at the royal cemetery in accordance with Islamic practices.

Alhaji Mogtari died at the Upper West Regional Hospital at the age of 74.

The late Alhaji Mogtari, until his demise was the appointed council of state member of the Upper West Region and joined the Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton who was elected a member to council of state.

Alhji Mogtari was the Regional Secretary of the ruling NPP in the Upper West Region from 1992 to 2002.

He was appointed the Upper West Regional Minister under the Kufuor administration from 2001 to 2005. From 2005 he was Ghana’s Ambassador to Burkina Faso till 2009.

The late Council of State member was a trained teacher and taught for many years.

The Ameer and Missionary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih led a congregational prayer at the Ahmadiyya central mosque to bid him a farewell.

Among the congregation were the Upper West Regional Minister Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed, former Defense Minister during Jerry John Rawlings regime Alhaji Iddrisu Mahama and representatives of the political parties.

Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia is expected in Wa on Wednesday, October 23 to join in the three days funeral rites of the late Alhaji Mogtari.

GNA