news, story, article

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu, GNA



Bibiani (W/N), Aug. 12, GNA - Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng, the Former Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST), has donated ceiling fans to the Muslim community of the Bibiani market to enable them complete the furnishing their newly constructed mosque.

The donation came as a result of a request made by the group through Miss Mary Darko, the Electoral Area Coordinator of Bibiani Newtown.

Donating the items on behalf of the Philanthropist, who also doubles as the CEO of Approchers Group of Companies, Mr Halifax Amande, the Secretary of Friends of Approachers, said the peace being currently experienced, was as a result of the brotherly relationship between Muslims and Christians and there is the need to deepen the relationship.

He said the donation was his contribution towards this year's Eid celebration with Muslims in Bibiani.

He said next year was another election year and they should assess the previous government's performance and compare it with the current one to make an informed decision.

Malam Isaac, the Chief Imam, who received the items on behalf of the group, extended his profound gratitude and appreciation to Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng for his annual donation to the Muslim community in Western North Region.

Mr Boateng has made several donations within the region and has positively changed so many lives, he recently donated a 110KVA power plant to the Bibiani Government Hospital at the cost of GH¢17000.00; three brand new Nissan Hardbody pickups to the Bibiani, Bekwai and Wiawso Police Commands at the cost of GH¢525000.00; one brand-new Nissan Hardbody pickup for the Western North secretariat during the campaign for the creation of western North region.

The others are 350 dual desks to some basic schools in the Bibiani- Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality, provision of electronic hospital beds to Chirano Community Clinic and the provision of building materials for the construction of classroom blocks in the region.

GNA