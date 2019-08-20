news, story, article

By Alex Ofori Agyekum, GNA



Kuntunse (G/A), Aug. 20, GNA – Mr Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, the Ga West Municipal Chief Executive has urged the people in the area to form associations to support the Assembly in initiating development projects.

He said the associations could also help in fighting criminal activities by undertaking and forming watchdog committees.

Mr Wilkinson was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after a Town Hall Meeting organised by the Assembly at Kuntunse, near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The meeting engaged community members on the challenges of the Assembly and the way forward.

He said there were 99 public schools in the area, but could not meet the student population and that the Assembly was putting measures in place to restructure the six-classroom blocks into three-storey 24-unit classrooms to create more land space for additional school projects.

The MCE said the Assembly provided social amenities such as; affordable household latrines, boreholes, and potable water, teachers’ bungalows, and CHPS compound to improve the living condition of the people.

Mr Wilkinson gave the assurance that roads in the communities of the municipality would soon be regravelled by the government.

Madam Selina Avevor, the Assembly Member for Kuntunse Electoral Area commended the Assembly for the provision of streetlights, which helped to improve security in the area and pleaded with the MCE to continue with the good works.

GNA