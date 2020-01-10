news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Forifori (E/R), Jan 10, GNA – Superintendent (Supt) Paul Agyei- Nkansah, the Acting Officer in Charge of Forifori Prison Camp in the Eastern Region, has appealed for support to complete the Prison’s proposed technical training centre for inmates.

The project, which is at the foundation level was started by the Christ Apostolic Church, Ghana, but was abandoned due to lack of funds.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Forifori in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District, Supt Agyei-Nkansah said the camp needed the facility badly to help train inmates to acquire skills that would help them create job opportunities after serving their jail terms.

The project is designed to have electrical, carpentry, mechanics and construction departments.

The prison was established in 2005 and has a population of 114 inmates, but lacks basic facilities and logistics like vehicle and infirmary.

According to Supt Agyei- Nkansah, the prison was able to cultivate six acres of maize and oil palm plantation, four acres of teak and acacia trees that generated revenue for the upkeep of the prisoners.

This, he said, was the only projects that kept the prison moving and called on philanthropists and non–governmental organisations to donate blankets, foam mattresses and pumping machines, to help improve living standards of the inmates.

GNA