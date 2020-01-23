news, story, article

By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Jan. 23, GNA - Some members of the Forestry Commission Board, staff and management of the Commission on Wednesday commiserated with the Gbi Traditional Council in Hohoe, Volta region on the demise of Togbega Gabusu VI, President of the Council.

The delegation led by Brigadier General, rtd. Joseph Odei, Board Chairman of the Forestry Commission described the late Togbega Gabusu VI, as "very intelligent, nice, thoughtful, team player and a good member of the Commission."

He said Togbega Gabusu’s death was shocking to him and the Commission, and that the Commission enjoyed his services.

Kumbun-Na Yiri II, Naa Alhaji Iddrisu Abu, Paramount Chief of Kumbungu Traditional Area and National House of Chiefs’ representative on the Board described Togbega Gabusu as a brother, who he worked with and could not believe the news of his demise.

He advised indigenes of Gbi to emulate Togbega Gabusu's example and relate well with all human beings irrespective of tribe and geographical locations.

Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission described the love of Togbega Gabusu for the environment especially the forest as "unparalleled" and added that he was an environmentalist and a conservationist.

Mr Owusu Afriyie said Togbega Gabusu's intervention and support at Board meetings enabled the Commission to employ the Youth in Afforestation who planted about 30 million trees.

Togbe Adzofusu, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Atabu on behalf of Togbe Worde IV, Acting President of the Gbi Traditional Council and Divisional Chief of Gbi-Kpeme expressed gratitude to the Board and the Commission for the gesture.

He said the Council was happy that they honoured the memory of Togbega Gabusu in a befitting manner, adding that plans concerning the funeral rites would be communicated to them.

The Board presented 10 boxes of bottled water, a carton of Castle Bridge and an amount of GH₵1,000.00 to the Council.

The late Togbega Gabusu VI until his demise was a member of the Forestry Commission Board as a nominee of the President.

