Accra, March 19, GNA - In keeping with Government’s directives to prevent the spread of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has suspended Passport Services at all Passport Application Centres (PACs) with immediate effect.



A statement issued by the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency said applicants would not be admitted for vetting and capture procedures and also for collection of processed passports.

“All PACs will remain closed for the next two weeks or until such a time that the situation would be sufficiently safe for opening,” it said.

“Help to protect us all from COVID-19. Be safe”.

GNA