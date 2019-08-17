news, story, article

Accra, Aug. 17, GNA - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has cautioned the public against a fake facebook account using the name of Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Sector Minister.



A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, which was copied to the Ghana News Agency, said it has come to its attention that some dubious persons have fraudulently been using the name of the Sector Minister, Madam Botchwey, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa Sowutuom to dupe and extort money from unsuspecting members of the public with empty-promises to facilitate all kinds of deals for them including jobs, passports and visa acquisition.

The statement said the Ministry wishes to state that: "The Foreign Minister does not have any authority over the issuance of visas and does not control job vacancies in any sector.

"The existence of LinkedIn and Facebook Accounts bearing the Foreign Minister’s name are all fake."

It said for the avoidance of doubt, Madam Botchwey was not on any Social Media platform and, therefore, had neither LinkedIn nor Facebook Accounts.

"The public is, therefore, cautioned against accepting requests on all social media platforms in the name of the Minister, as well as resist attempts by some miscreants to dupe them by soliciting for funds in her name," it said.

"The Ministry wishes to use this occasion to warn those who have been impersonating Madam Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, that such criminal acts shall not be tolerated," it said.

"Consequently, the public is, hereby, advised to report persons engaged in such fraudulent posts and activities to the law enforcement agencies for prosecution in accordance with the law or call 0501533888," the statement said

GNA