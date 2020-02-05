news, story, article

Accra, Feb 5, GNA - Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Regional Integration, has cautioned the public to be wary of the activities of visa scammers.



She said some unscrupulous persons were duping unsuspecting persons through the impersonation of government officials on social media.

Madam Botchwey, who said this, in a statement, copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Wednesday, reiterated that she was not any social media platform, therefore nobody should accept any friendship requests in her name.

"I am not on Instagram or any social media platform. Anybody who comes, chatting with you is not me," the Minister emphasised.

"Therefore, if you go and pay money; firstly for a visa, I don't give visas. I don't have any control over any foreign embassies to instruct them to give visas. In fact, at most of the embassies, even the ambassadors cannot instruct the consular officers to issue visas."

"Secondly, I don't have access to any jobs. I can point you in the right direction. So, anybody who tells you, pay money, this is the Minister. How can a minister go on Facebook and ask for payment of money?

Immediately, it should ring a bell that this person is a fraudster or a scammer. So, please be careful."

"It is not just happening to me, it is happening to other ministers as well. So, please beware."

She urged those who had become victims to report the miscreants to the relevant law enforcement agencies.

GNA