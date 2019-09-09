news, story, article

Bright Ofori Asiamah



Takoradi, Sept. 9, GNA - The Ghana Tourism Authority under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), has organised a day's sensitization workshop for the Informal Food and Beverage operators in the Western Region.

The workshop was also aimed at enhancing the skills of the informal food and beverage enterprise to be able to provide quality services.

It was an opportunity to mobilize many of the food and beverage businesses in the informal sector that were yet to be registered to pay their levies.

The programme was organized in partnership with the various trade associations under the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF), with support from the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), and the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB).

It covered areas such as food safety and hygiene, food and beverage services, LI 2238 and LI2185 as well as finance and accounting.

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, said the training was in line with the Authority's mandate of regulating the industry to ensure quality and standard service delivery.

He said the informal food and beverage sector constitute about 80 percent of the tourism industry, adding that reports on the number of food poisoning cases kept increasing, hence the need for the training.

Mr Agyeman said the training was to equip the participants with quality service delivery skills with the sector to enable them serve their customers promptly and efficiently.

Dr Patricia Owusu-Darko, Dean of Graduate School of the Kumasi Technical University, said as food and beverage operators, it is important to practice good personal hygiene because of the routine interactions they have with customers as this would help to maintain and attract more customers.

Dr Owusu-Darko tasked the participants to provide the requisite working tools for their workers and ensure that they dressed neatly before attending to their customers

She advised them to have safety management systems in place to enable them identify hazards and control contamination of food.

Mr George Nkrumah Ansere, the Western Region Manager of the Ghana Tourism Authority, said such training should have been done regularly to build the capacity of members.

Similar programmes have been organised for operators in the Greater Accra, Tema, Eastern and Central regions.

