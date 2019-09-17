news, story, article

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA



Tamale, Sept. 17, GNA - Food Operators in the Northern Region have been urged to ensure hygienic preparation and processing to prevent selling contaminated foods to their customers.



Dr Patricia Owusu-Darko, the Director of Graduate School at the Kumasi Technical University, told the vendors to ensure the safety and wholesomeness of food during preparation and processing stages to prevent bacteria contamination, which was harmful to human health.

She said this during a sensitization programme for the informal food and beverage sectors in Tamale, organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority, in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Federation.

The event was to encourage the food vendors and operators to improve on the quality of service within the informal sector and enhance their skills.

Dr Owusu-Darko advised them to provide safe and healthy foods to their consumers to improve on their health.

“Consumers also have the right to expect the food they eat to be safe and suitable for consumption,” she said.

She urged them to practice hand washing with soap when cooking and serving customers to avoid contamination and poisoning.

