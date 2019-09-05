news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA



Tarkwa (W/R), Sept. 5, GNA - Friends of the Nation (FoN), an Environmental and Advocacy Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has ended a 12 month programme aimed at improving upon the well-being of Persons with Disability (PWD's) and female traders in the Tarkwa-Nsueam municipality.

The programme with support from STAR Ghana Foundation was titled: “Promoting social accountability in the utilization of public resources through citizens’ participation”.

Miss Nana Efua Ewur, the Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinator of the NGO, said her outfit projects that at the end of the programme, thirty PWD's would be provided with vocational training and Start-up Kits by the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly.

She said six improved market sheds are expected to be constructed in Tarkwa, Nsuaem and Simpa markets to ensure the weekly collection of garbage by waste management service providers, improve the general sanitation conditions and also increase sales for the traders in the three market centers.

"Even though FoN did not achieve some specific targets it set, they were able to enhance the capacities of the participants to enable them hold the assembly, regulators and policy makers accountable", she said.

Miss Ewur said the beneficiaries were also provided with information on the provision of employment opportunities for them in the Disability Act, Mineral Development Fund Act and Local Governance Act.

"At Simpa market when we started the programme, there were no Zoomlion staff to tidy the place but through constant engagement with the assembly, they have posted a staff there to ensure that the market is always clean".

Miss Ewur expressed her profound gratitude to Star Ghana for an extension given to the programme when it ended.

"As my outfit seeks to support communities through the application of knowledge transfer we will put some proposals back to Star Ghana and see how best they can help us return and help PWD's and female traders," she added.

Mr Daniel Okyere, the Municipal Chairman for Physically Challenged, said through the programme they will soon register most of their members onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

He urged all the participants to put whatever they have been taught into practice to benefit those who were not present.

Madam Diana Ntifu, a trader at Nsuaem, said "attending the programme has been beneficial, we have been empowered to hold the assembly and service providers accountable and make them respond to our needs".

GNA