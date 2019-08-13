news, story, article

By Apesika Pulampu



Sege(GAR), Aug. 13, GNA - The Ada West District Chief Executive, Mr Adzoteye Lawer Akrofi, has called on the Ghanaian Moslem youth to follow the principles of Islam in order to stay focused in life.

He says apart from getting punished by law, immoral acts are forms of trials to undermine the Islamic faith.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Sege on the importance of the Eid Ul-Adha celebration, he said Islam is total submission to Allah.

According to him, the obedience that prophet Ibrahim showed when Allah asked him to sacrifice his only son Ismael, was commemorated to remind Moslems to obey the laws of Allah in order to have a fruitful life.

He said, "The need to sacrifice oneself in the office or field of endeavour is the first lesson we draw from this act and it is very significant in everyday life activity.

Practicing of good sanitation, paying of taxes, respect to the elderly, responding to family issues and discharging of official duties sometimes on voluntary bases are all signs of sacrificing yourself to the community," he said.

According to him, the second lesson is belief, explaining that Prophet Ibrahim believed in Allah and obeyed his instructions because he knew Allah is Supreme adding that, all Muslims should hold fast to their teachings to help them build good relationship with Allah.

"The third Lesson is trial. God intended to test the faith of Prophet Ibrahim and that was why he appeared in a dream to see if he will put what he dreamt of into practice. Muslims are tested today with undesirable actions like fornication, adultery, bribery and corruption, indecent dressing, consumption of wee, tramadol, cocaine and others,"he said.

He called on the Muslim youth to reflect on Allah's will during such Islamic festivals and not reduce them into street canivals and wild parties.

He asked all Muslims to value the religion and put away illegal practices to escape punishment from Allah as written in the Holy Quor`an and human laws as well.

GNA