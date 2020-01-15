news, story, article

Accra, Jan 15, GNA – The Managing Director of FNB Bank, Victor Yaw Asante, has been selected as the Rotary International District 9102 Governor for 2022-2023 Rotary year.



District 9102 is made up of 101 Rotary Clubs in Ghana, Niger, Benin and Togo with a combined membership of 2,600.

Mr. Asante, has been a member of the Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central (RRC) since 2006, and served as its President from 2011-2012.

During the same period, he served as the Chair for the Council of Presidents in Ghana.

At the District level he held the following leadership roles: District 9102 PR Chair from 2012-2013, District 9102 Convention Promotion Chair from 2018-2019, and multiple terms as Assistant Governor from 2015-2019.

He is a major donor to the Rotary Foundation, having contributed over US$10,000 to the projects that the Rotary International Foundation supports.

A statement by the RRC, quoted its President, Oswald Oduro, as saying that the “RRC is very pleased that a member of our club has been selected for this high office within Rotary International”.

“We recognise that this also takes into account the hard work of our club over the past several years. We have consciously worked to develop leaders in the club that are capable of serving at the District level, and as a club have contributed significantly to the goals of Rotary International.

“In the past 8 years for example, we have chartered 5 clubs namely the Rotary Clubs of Accra Industrial, Akuapem Ridge, Accra Osu Oxford Street, Accra Dzorwolu, and Accra Legon East.”

It added that its Past Assistant Governor, Asante, was the second person from RRC to be selected as District Governor.

“Past District Governor, Jeffrey Afful is also a member of RRC, and served the District for the 2018-2019 Rotary year.

“These have been major feats for our club, and we are delighted that once again, a member of our club has chosen to serve above self for the District.”

The Rotary Club of Accra - Ring Road Central is one of the Rotary clubs in Ghana, operating under the aegis of Rotary International, an organization of about 1.2million individuals who come together to exchange ideas, take action and improve the lives of their respective communities.

GNA