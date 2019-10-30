news, story, article

By Nana Oye Gyimah/ Victoria Agyemang, GNA

Cape Coast, Oct 30, GNA - Heavy downpour which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday has left most communities in the Central Region submerged, leaving many inhabitants stranded.

The long hours of rain resulted in floods that covered gutters and bridges in most areas in the Cape Coast Metropolis and Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality.

Communities such as Abura, Pedu, Adisadel, Amamoma, Apewosika, the University of Cape Coast campus, Abena in Elmina, as well as farms and schools were all affected.

Many have been trapped in their homes while some communities have been cut off from the major roads linking them to other parts of the Metropolis and the Municipality.

Pupils at the Ayifua St Mary Anglican School in Cape Coast could not attend classes as their compound was heavily flooded.

Some affected residents shared their thoughts, suggestions and experiences on the causes and effects of the floods on their live and in their societies as well.

Mr James Okoh, a resident of Yamoa near Cape Coast Technical University, told the GNA in an interview that there were no culvert or drains to contain the flow of water when it rained, thereby flood waters found their way into homes, farms and on the streets, leaving in its wake huge destruction to properties and sometimes lives.

Madam Felicia Andoh, a resident of Abura in the Cape Coast Metropolis, also revealed that all gutters in the community and its surrounding areas have been choked with filth blocking the movement of the flood waters into the sea and retaining them in the community.

She said many people had been trapped in their homes while others have been rendered homeless as a result of the rains and called on the Assembly to intervene and put in place measures to avoid a reoccurrence.

David Amissah who lives at Ntranoa in the KEEA Municipality, said most houses in his Area were in water ways and therefore perennial floods was their plight over many decades.

When contacted, Mr. Eric Arthur, Central Regional Public Relations Officer of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), said the Organisation would liaise with other sister institutions to reach out to affected communities.

Perennial flooding is a major problem in Cape Coast, KEEA and adjoining communities and had for decades destroyed homes, streets, schools and uprooted trees among other disasters.

In 2010, the situation was very serious as communities along the UCC -Elmina stretch of road, including Duakor and Abakam were so much submerged that canoes were used to evacuate the residents when there was an overflow of the River Kakum forcing the Brimsu Water works to spill its excess water.

Sadly, developers are still building in water ways compounding the problem of flooding in the two Areas.

GNA