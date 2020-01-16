news, story, article

Takoradi, Jan. 16, GNA - There has been a massive advancement in the flow of traffic and a decrease in road crashes at the Assakae-Kwesiminstim Intersections on the Nkroful-Apollo highway.

This has been possible due to the fixing of traffic lights at the Intersections in the latter part of October last year by the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.

Residents, traders and drivers in the community together with the media vehemently complained about the numerous crashes that occurred and advocated some form of regulation on the intersection.

The calls prompted the National Road Safety Commission to impress upon the assembly to fix traffic lights to regulate vehicular and pedestrian flow.

Some Residents the GNA spoke to, recalled the horrific incident at the intersection last year, where a family of four in a taxi cab clashed with another car which led to their sudden death.

Another such accident occurred when a male pedestrian died when he tried to cross the road from the Assakae T- junction to the Kwesimintsim T junction.

Madam Gladys Blay, a vehicle spare parts dealer in the community recalled how the man was hit by a car which led to his death on the spot.

A Kia car also summersaulted and the driver according to Mr Kojo Benyah, a salesperson at a Petrol filling station, sustained serious injuries.

Residents of the community therefore lauded the NRSC and the Metropolitan Assembly for fixing the traffic lights.

However, Nana K Gyapong, a trader called on the NRSC and the Motor Transport and Traffic Department to introduce road markings and ensure that drivers abide by the markings.

Other traders and commuters also called for the introduction of zebra crossing on the roads.

Mr Mathias Mwinyogr, a former Assembly man of Sokko Zongo, said despite the presence of the traffic lights minor accidents still occur due to careless driving and impatience on the part of drivers.

"There is the need for security cameras and Police officers on the intersection so as to ensure that the rules and regulations are observed" he added.

Mr Mwinyogr said the provision of street lights on that stretch of the road would also aid in preventing mishaps at the intersection at night.

