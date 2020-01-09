news, story, article

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga, GNA



Zuarungu (U/E), Jan. 9, GNA - The Presbyterian Church in collaboration with Act Alliance, a coalition of protestant churches engaged in humanitarian Aid and headquartered in Switzerland, have distributed relief items to one thousand victims of recent floods in five districts of the Upper East Region.

The distribution, which is being undertaken with the support of the Upper East Regional Red Cross Society and NADMO was carried out in the Bolgatanga East, Builsa South, Bawku Central, Pusiga and the Nabdam districts.

The items included 10 kg bags of rice, 50 boxes of 1 litre frytol oil, maxi bags of beans, 1,000 boxes of Key Soap, 1000 blankets and mosquito nets; and mattresses and basins at a cost GHC 331,000.

Reverend James Awuni, the District Pastor of the Presbyterian Church, who spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East District, said the Presbyterian Church and Act Alliance, believes in a holistic Ministry and this does not only refer to the souls of people but their total individual wellbeing.

He said the experience of pregnant women and lactating mothers who go through suffering after losing their beddings to the rains amongst others was the reason why an assessment was conducted to select vulnerable groups to provide them with needed items.

Reverend Awuni said the needs of flood victims are enormous and they need support to live comfortable lives after their trauma.

Mr Maxwell Akandem, the Upper East Regional Director of Development and Social Services of the Presbyterian Church, prior to the distribution of the items in each of the beneficiary locations, urged the victims to think positive and not let the experience depress them.

Reverend Professor Emmanuel Abole Abugre, the District Chief Executive, thanked the organization saying the assembly would collaborate with benevolent organizations for more support to help the people.

Mr Emmanuel Nyarko Ankomah, the Act Alliance Ghana Forum Coordinator of Relief Services, said there is the need to help communities who continuously experience annual disasters.

He said the Act Alliance would empower people especially women with skills to enable them earn an income and improve their lot.

Act Alliance operates in communities and supports them to address systemic poverty, support in survivors of disasters, wars and conflicts, train rural communities in sustainable agriculture techniques and helps communities to adapt to climate change issues.

